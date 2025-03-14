Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A magnifying glass
An X shape
Log in
Submit an image
Explore
Today
Images
Backgrounds
Wallpapers
Advertise
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
navigation menu
Browse premium images on iStock |
20% off at iStock ↗
Browse premium images on iStock
20% off at iStock ↗
View more ↗
View more on iStock ↗
A photo
Photos
1.2k
Pen Tool
Illustrations
1.7k
A stack of folders
Collections
1.3k
A group of people
Users
197
A copyright icon ©
License
All
Arrow down
Grid outlined
Orientation
All
Arrow down
Unfold
Sort by
Relevance
Arrow down
Filters
Filters
Ethiopia
outdoor
mountain
nature
person
ethiopian highland
water
scenery
plant
building
architecture
africa
valley
Monika Borys
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
food
ethiopian food
curry
Gift Habeshaw
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
addis abeba
black history
Erik Hathaway
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
nature
landscape
mountains
Sammy Wong
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
people
portrait
tribe
Mathieu Odin
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
waterfall
wallpaper
cliff
Yohannes Minas
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
debre libanos
beautiful landscape
ethiopian highlands
Hunde Gemechu
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
fasiledes
gonder
castle
Yohannes Minas
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
addis ababa
water
city
Wesley Tingey
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
flag
in studio
nationality
Clay Knight
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
africa
road
valley
Alemselam Gebreweld
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
shewa kifle hager
apparel
clothing
mulugeta wolde
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
lalibela
human
flagstone
Monika Borys
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
african cuisine
african food
thali
Daniele Levis Pelusi
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
grey
desert
convoy
Daniele Levis Pelusi
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
outdoors
river
colors
Samuel Tsegaye
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
building
architecture
pillar
Wesley Tingey
For
Unsplash+
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
Download
ethiopian
national flag
ethiopian flag
Zeynep Sümer
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
coffee table styling
coffee tables
bright background
Gerald Schömbs
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
mountain
shepard
village
Yohannes Minas
A heart
A plus sign
Download
Chevron down
rock
person
scenery
food
ethiopian food
curry
people
portrait
tribe
debre libanos
beautiful landscape
ethiopian highlands
flag
in studio
nationality
shewa kifle hager
apparel
clothing
african cuisine
african food
thali
outdoors
river
colors
ethiopian
national flag
ethiopian flag
mountain
shepard
village
rock
person
scenery
addis abeba
black history
nature
landscape
mountains
waterfall
wallpaper
cliff
fasiledes
gonder
castle
addis ababa
water
city
africa
road
valley
lalibela
human
flagstone
grey
desert
convoy
building
architecture
pillar
coffee table styling
coffee tables
bright background
food
ethiopian food
curry
debre libanos
beautiful landscape
ethiopian highlands
fasiledes
gonder
castle
africa
road
valley
african cuisine
african food
thali
building
architecture
pillar
mountain
shepard
village
addis abeba
black history
people
portrait
tribe
addis ababa
water
city
shewa kifle hager
apparel
clothing
grey
desert
convoy
ethiopian
national flag
ethiopian flag
rock
person
scenery
nature
landscape
mountains
waterfall
wallpaper
cliff
flag
in studio
nationality
lalibela
human
flagstone
outdoors
river
colors
coffee table styling
coffee tables
bright background
Load more
Browse premium images on iStock
| Claim your discount now
View more on iStock ↗
View more on iStock ↗
Unsplash logo
Make something awesome