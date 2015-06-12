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Caroline Sleeper
csleeper
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two red petaled flowers overlooking white house under shade of trees at daytime
Roses behind the hedge
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
building
house
green
architecture
rose
home
garden
red
window
minimal
red rose
object
outdoors
bush
hedge
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