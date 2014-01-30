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Caleb George
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two people walking on brown grass field painting
Cold evening in a field
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 30, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
blue
winter
trees
grass
grey
field
morning
fog
woods
outdoors
people walking
evening
dusk
mist
hunting
damp
hunters
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