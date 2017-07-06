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JC Dela Cuesta
jdelacuesta
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two gray concrete roads under gray truss bridge during sunset
Ventura Sunsets
A map marker
Ventura, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 6, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100F
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sunrise
road
orange
street
grey
bridge
palm tree
california
highway
dusk
leading lines
skies
freeway
ventura
building
plant
train
vehicle
transportation
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