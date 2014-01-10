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Robin Röcker
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turned on street lights during nighttime
foggy train station
A map marker
Trainstation (Kirchheim/Rohrbach), Heidelberg, Germany
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Published on
January 10, 2014 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
night
light
grey
train
morning
urban
fog
lights
transport
cold
mystery
train station
track
empty
platform
train track
rail
lanterns
station
Non-copyrighted images
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