Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Adam Wilson
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
turned on pendant bulb lot beside wall decor
Rustic Restaurant
A map marker
Edinburgh, Scotland
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-Pro1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
interior
urban
bar
beer
brown
alcohol
light bulb
lights
craft
location
glow
bulb
plaster
lamps
hipster
beers
lightbulbs
crate
bulbs
dim
HDR images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20