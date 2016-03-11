Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jez Timms
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
turned on floor lamp beside building
Blue lampost Canary Wharf
A map marker
Canary Wharf, London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 11, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
dark
blue
night
grey
security
alone
industrial
futuristic
museum
lights
lantern
darkness
empty
glow
underground
desolate
atrium
lamppost
Royalty-free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20