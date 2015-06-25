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Wil Stewart
wilstewart3
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trees under blue sky and stars during nighttime photo
Shooting Star Night Forest
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
forest
night sky
night
trees
stars
nature background
grey
star
night sky wallpaper
starry sky
wallpapers
silhouette
backgrounds
space background
galaxy background
shooting star
star background
galaxy wallpapers
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