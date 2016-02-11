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Ludde Lorentz
luddelorentz
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trees near water with sun rays
A lake covered by fog
A map marker
Ingarö, Sweden
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 11, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
night
light
trees
morning
fog
silhouette
skyline
outdoors
dawn
pond
danger
dusk
wildfire
mist
cloudy
outside
haze
sweden
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