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Andy Illarionov
andyoneru
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trees covered in snow
White forest
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 10, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
winter
clouds
snow
light
trees
white
purple
cold
bright
bushes
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