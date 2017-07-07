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Maarten van den Heuvel
mvdheuvel
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Toronto Stage with lights
Canada Day 2017
A map marker
Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 7, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
pink
night
event
concert
canada
fireworks
smoke
celebration
urban
toronto
fog
stage
firework
production
square
fountain
smoke background
show
event wallpaper
canada day
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