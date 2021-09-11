Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nicolas J Leclercq
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 11, 2021
Canon, EOS R
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
clothing
apparel
shoe
footwear
boot
cowboy boot
Public domain images
Related collections
Urban Jungle
84 photos · Curated by Desiree Templeman
urban
building
Light Backgrounds
Workspace
13 photos · Curated by Carolyne Stanley
workspace
office
work
Office Life
41 photos · Curated by Nicole Knipes
office
workspace
work