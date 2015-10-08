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Petra Valaskova
petravalaskova
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time lapse photography of wooden bridge under cloudy sky
Wooden pier walkway
A map marker
Melbourne Beach, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
travel
light
wood
grey
lake
bridge
seaside
scaffolding
dock
shore
wooden
beach landscape
pier
overpass
pavillion
united states
melbourne beach
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