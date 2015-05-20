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Anthony DELANOIX
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time lapse photography of vehicles near building
Nighttime Traffic
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
road
night
street
buildings
brown
skyline
highway
lights
town
evening
time lapse
streetphotography
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