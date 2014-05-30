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Jakub Skafiriak
jakubskafiriak
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time-lapse photography of person grinding during nighttime
sparks
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 30, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
dark
night
fire
light
fireworks
working
celebration
metal
bokeh
flame
sparkle
objects
sparkles
sparks
sparkler
grind
grinder
grinding machine
industrial
PNG images
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