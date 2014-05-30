Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A magnifying glass
Explore
Advertise
Unsplash+
Log in
Submit a photo
navigation menu
Jakub Skafiriak
jakubskafiriak
A heart
A plus sign
Download free
Chevron down
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
time-lapse photography of person grinding during nighttime
sparks
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 30, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Hd fire wallpapers
night
working
Hd dark wallpapers
flame
bokeh
Metal backgrounds
Sparkle backgrounds
objects
Celebration images
orange dots
sparkler
sparks
Texture backgrounds
grind
grinding machine
Sparkle backgrounds
outdoors
confetti
Paper backgrounds
Free pictures
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Related collections
Axoom
10 photos · Curated by chris Huxtable
axoom
Metal backgrounds
Hd grey wallpapers
Case Studies
31 photos · Curated by Mark Forward
Hd grey wallpapers
Hd blue wallpapers
building
EstimateOne Refresh
57 photos · Curated by Tom Rumble
building
architecture
construction