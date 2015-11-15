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Jannik Selz
selzcc
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time lapse photography of northbound
Night over a highway
A map marker
Zeppelinstraße 3, Karlsruhe, Deutschland
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
dark
blue
cars
road
night
red
urban
highway
movement
traffic
motion
evening
long exposure
night time
freeway
light trail
expressway
lightspeed
light
Historical images
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