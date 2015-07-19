Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Verne Ho
verneho
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
time lapse photography of highway during nighttime
Urban light trails
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
city
building
dark
road
grey
buildings
urban
highway
traffic
lights
dusk
roads
high rise
intersection
freeway
car lights
timelapse
appartments
illuminated
HD Wallpapers
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20