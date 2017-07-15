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Yolanda Suen
iyolanda
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time-lapse photography of fireworks
The night at Lake Tōya
A map marker
Lake Tōya, Japan
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Published on
July 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., GR
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
japan
green
light
red
lake
fireworks
reflection
firework
ripple
glow
night
outdoors
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