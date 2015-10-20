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Lee Aik Soon
aiksooon
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time lapse photo of road near Singapore Marina Bay Sands
Highway Architecture
A map marker
Singapore
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
black
architecture
road
night
light
street
vehicle
driving
highway
movement
traffic
infrastructure
asphalt
glow
drive
long exposure
freeway
streetlight
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