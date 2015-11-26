Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Michael Green
samolet24
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
tiger sleeping on gray concrete surface
Tiger’s dreams
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 30D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cat
animal
green
tiger
orange
sleep
dream
blur
tired
bokeh
big cat
leisure
stripe
tiger head
feline
striped
whisker
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20