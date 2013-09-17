Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Explore
›
Backgrounds
›
Art
›
Striped
Striped Backgrounds
Make like a zebra and use a striped background from Unsplash. With hundreds of beautiful background images, each available for free download, you'll never need another destination for mobile or desktop backgrounds.
Animal Backgrounds
Desktop Backgrounds
Event Backgrounds
Sports Backgrounds
Things Backgrounds
Download free striped background images
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
melbourne vic
hole
flatlay
flat aly
HD Blue Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
chisinau
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Paris Pictures & Images
france
knitting
perfume
cosmetics
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
flora
Texture Backgrounds
symbol
Flag Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
sevilla
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
plac grunwaldzki
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HD Color Wallpapers
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
wall
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
zebra
rotterdam
architecture
skyscraper
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
line
clothing
apparel
jeans
Tree Images & Pictures
miami beach
fern
paper straw
straw
stripe
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
melbourne vic
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Paris Pictures & Images
france
knitting
perfume
cosmetics
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
flora
Tree Images & Pictures
miami beach
fern
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HD Color Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
zebra
rotterdam
architecture
skyscraper
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
symbol
Flag Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
sevilla
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
wall
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
hole
flatlay
flat aly
HD Blue Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
chisinau
Texture Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
line
clothing
apparel
jeans
paper straw
straw
stripe
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
plac grunwaldzki
Mitchell Luo
Download
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
melbourne vic
Pawel Czerwinski
Download
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HD Color Wallpapers
Advertisement
Can’t find what you’re looking for?
Try iStock for even more selection.
Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
freestocks
Download
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
wall
George Brits
Download
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
zebra
The Creative Exchange
Download
hole
flatlay
flat aly
Simone Hutsch
Download
rotterdam
architecture
skyscraper
Constantin
Download
HD Blue Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
chisinau
Pierre Châtel-Innocenti
Download
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Paris Pictures & Images
france
Pawel Czerwinski
Download
Markus Spiske
Download
knitting
perfume
cosmetics
Daryan Shamkhali
Download
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Tim Mossholder
Download
Texture Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
line
Nick Fewings
Download
Karsten Winegeart
Download
clothing
apparel
jeans
Hakan Yalcin
Download
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
flora
Pawel Czerwinski
Download
Texture Backgrounds
symbol
Flag Images & Pictures
Jason Briscoe
Download
Tree Images & Pictures
miami beach
fern
OB OA
Download
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
sevilla
Meghan Rodgers
Download
paper straw
straw
stripe
Pawel Czerwinski
Download
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
plac grunwaldzki