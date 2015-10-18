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Kris Atomic
krisatomic
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three brown-and-red candles on top of table
Red candlesticks
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
christmas
interior design
light
white
calm
window
candle
bokeh
decor
three
trio
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