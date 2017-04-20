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Aperture Vintage
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the night sky is filled with stars and a bright orange glow
sea of stars
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 20, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
black
summer
night
stars
orange
gold
milky way
brown
coast
long exposure
clean sky
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