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Jonny Clow
jonnyclow
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table with chairs near wall in a dark room
Basement chairs and tables.
A map marker
Northcote VIC, Australia
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 5, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON, COOLPIX P300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
light
australia
grey
interior
furniture
table
warehouse
shadow
indoor
meeting room
monochrome
startup
garage
floor
lights
parking
parking lot
empty
basement
Backgrounds
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