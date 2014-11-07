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Harry Tang
anthrax_thy
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table and bench near window
furnitures in the sunlight
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 7, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NORITSU KOKI, EZ Controller
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
summer
hot
room
wood
furniture
table
desk
shadow
chair
apartment
afternoon
empty
bench
chairs
green living
verandah
dining table
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