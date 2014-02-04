Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Oliver Pacas
@oliverpacas
Download free
Published on
February 4, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Potted cactus white thorns
Share
Info
Related collections
automn
100 photos
· Curated by julie Goudier
automn
plant
Fall Images & Pictures
Growing in Christ
3 photos
· Curated by Meredith Megrue
succulent
plant
spike
Innocent Archetype Possible Images
87 photos
· Curated by kaylie edwards
plant
Flower Images
flora
Related tags
plant
cactus
succulent
potted
flatlay
home decor
home decoration
pot
thorn
window eldge
window ledge decor
spike
spikes
mold
HD Grey Wallpapers
looking down
cacti
Nature Images
zenith
home
Free stock photos