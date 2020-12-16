Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Varun Gaba
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Arts & Culture
Share
Info
Published
on
December 16, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
electric guitar
guitar
musical instrument
leisure activities
bass guitar
Free pictures
Related collections
aesthetic
10 photos
· Curated by brynn allaway
HD Aesthetic Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
HD Art Wallpapers
Black shift
12 photos
· Curated by D Siegel
HD Black Wallpapers
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
Guitar
117 photos
· Curated by dan thorn
guitar
musical instrument
leisure activity