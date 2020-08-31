Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sigmund
@sigmund
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 31, 2020
Pixel XL
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
building
Nature Images
plant
garden
Tree Images & Pictures
exhibits
fountains
rinzai
mahayana
koan
korea
zazen
daman hongren
platform sutra
pinyin
japanese zen
tathāgatagarbha sūtras
cult
fourth great
exciting new
Backgrounds
Related collections
The Core Project
32 photos
· Curated by Tahlia Freeman
Sports Images
stretch
human
Japan 2
79 photos
· Curated by Nathalie
japan
plant
outdoor
Locations
72 photos
· Curated by Chelsea Briggs
location
Halloween Images & Pictures
building