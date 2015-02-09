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Martin Murphy
martinjmurph
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sunlight glowing near forests
Sun in the Woods
A map marker
33 Main Rd, Elvaston, Thulston, Derby DE72 3EQ, UK, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Sony, D6503
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
autumn
light
trees
wood
grey
leaves
sunlight
woods
sun rays
sun light
birch
sun ray
fallen leaves
united kingdom
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