Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
James Best
jim_at_jibba
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
structural photography of green train coach
Open Public Transportation
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
light
grey
interior
train
shadow
lighting
bus
transportation
coach
bench
symmetry
empty chair
commute
public transportation
symmetrical
wagon
carriage
seats
symetry
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20