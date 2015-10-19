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Statue of Liberty
She lights up the sky
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
night
light
grey
new york city
usa
bridge
statue of liberty
cityscape
skyline
skyscraper
nyc
structure
tower
manhattan
glow
monument
landmark
Backgrounds
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