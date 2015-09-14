Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Lili Popper
lili_popper
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
stairs in between colorful buildings
Lisbon alley staircase
A map marker
Lisbon, Portugal
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-5N
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
house
street
colorful
buildings
urban
cityscape
windows
stairs
town
busy
alley
rail
stair
alleyway
european
lane
quaint
road
4K images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20