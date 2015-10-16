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Umberto Cofini
umbe
Bookmark
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stack of white books
Vintage vinyl records
A map marker
Padova, Italia
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 500D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
music
light
white
vintage
grey
retro
letter
vinyl
magazine
number
record
collection
stack
album
records
magazines
old school
type
disk
vinyls
Creative Commons images
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