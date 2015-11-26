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Lee Miller
_lostadventurer
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stack landform under cloudy sky nature photography
Rough ocean splashing coast
A map marker
Shi-Shi Beach, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D70
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
dark
sea
light
grey
waves
ice
rock
silhouette
surf
coast
dad
washington
b&w
rocky
overcast
stacks
united states
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