Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Ilya Orehov
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
snow on brown tree
Woman on a bright winter day
A map marker
Pirita rand, Tallinn, Estonia
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 15, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
snow
light
trees
white
grey
field
alone
walking
storm
dress
woods
walk
cold
coat
isolation
snowy
branches
bare
estonia
HDR images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20