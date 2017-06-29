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Daniel Posthuma
danposthuma
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Spirituality
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Sistine chapel
Behold the Lamb of God
A map marker
Salzburg, Austria
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Published on
June 29, 2017 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
painting
pattern
church
austria
paintings
spirituality
classic
baroque
looking up
symmetry
ceiling
ornate
fresco
decorative
salzburg
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