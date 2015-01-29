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Josh Felise
jfelise
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silhouette photography of trees
Trees under a purple sky
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
forest
sunset
sunrise
pink
night
trees
stars
grey
camping
silhouette
dawn
dusk
ambient
majestic
silhouettes
cool wallpapers
galaxy wallpapers
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