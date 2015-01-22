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Jesse Bowser
jessebowser
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silhouette photography of trees
Foggy Walk Through The Park
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 22, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T2i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
night
white
grey
time
park
walking
shadow
blur
street light
lights
evening
bench
melancholy
ghosts
b&w
street lights
black&white
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