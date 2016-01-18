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Tim Wilgus
twilgus
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silhouette photography of gray bar stools placed at side of bar counter in a dim-lit store
Starbucks seating
A map marker
Starbucks, St. Louis, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 18, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
restaurant
light
cafe
grey
interior
furniture
coffee shop
window
morning
shadow
chair
sunlight
shop
starbucks
quiet
empty
chairs
coffe shop
seat
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