Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Pacific Austin
_pacifist
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
silhouette photo of mountain
Dark sky trees sunset.
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
dark
blue
sunrise
sun
gradient
trees
grey
yellow
silhouette
horizon
dusk
glow
glowing
ridge
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20