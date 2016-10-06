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Jamie Street
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silhouette of trees showing stars during night time
Blue green night starry sky
A map marker
Col de la Bonette, Saint-Dalmas-le-Selvage, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 6, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GH4
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
space
night sky
night
trees
stars
grey
star
milky way
silhouette
space background
astronomy
astrology
galaxy background
astrophotography
star background
galaxy wallpapers
universe
france
starry sky
Backgrounds
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