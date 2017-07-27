Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Cyrus Lopes
lopescphotos
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Color of Water
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
silhouette of person surrounded by orange smoke on underground
Smoke time
A map marker
London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 27, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
orange
smoke
creative
tunnel
underground
smoke grenade
people
london
human
silhouette
united kingdom
fireman
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20