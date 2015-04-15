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Azrul Aziz
roy23
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silhouette of mountain during sunset
Sunset over deep valley
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sunrise
sun
clouds
trees
silhouette
dusk
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