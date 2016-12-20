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Anton Darius
thesollers
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silhouette of man with bokeh lights
Lost in the Park.
A map marker
Avantgarden, Brașov
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 20, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
christmas
black
night
silhouette
bokeh
human
light
photography
photo
lighting
outdoors
flare
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