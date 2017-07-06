It’s easy for me to overwork. I get involved in what I’m working on and that’s great but I can go too far. I forced myself to take a break and I went to take this photo. I had gotten a lot done, with more to be done that day but I still pulled myself away. All I did was take a walk in the park. Pretty simple and harmless. I took my camera because “why not”. After I took this photo I instantly loved it. The feeling of calm despite the stark contrast and dark clouds is a very peaceful thing for me. It can pay to just relax a bit.