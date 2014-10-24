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Bill Williams
imwilliamwilliams
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shallow focus photography of yellow flower
Yellow daisy on black
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 24, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
black background
plant
light
sunflower
science
yellow
sunshine
brown
daisy
dandelion
macro
shadows
fresh
dahlia
petal
symmetry
pollen
closeup
round
Backgrounds
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