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Olia Gozha
olia
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shallow focus photography of clear glass jar
Homemade Jams
A map marker
Rivne, Ukraine
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
kitchen
light
cafe
grey
fruits
berries
organic
jar
eat
jam
jelly
jars
mason jar
homemade
preserve
preserves
home made
cyrillic
ukraine
4K images
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