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Amanda Kerr
amandakerr
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shallow focus photography of clear glass and silver chandelier
Crystal Chandelier Garden
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
outdoor
wedding
light
candle
brown
blur
bokeh
crystal
elegant
bulb
chandelier
candlestick
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