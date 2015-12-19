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shallow focus photography of black Canon zoom lens cover
Canon lens cap on the table
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL SL1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
dark
laptop
black
light
apple
photography
wood
camera
grey
table
macbook
macro
cap
cover
lens
gear
brands
canon
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