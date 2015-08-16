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Raphael Roth
rroth
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sepia photography of city
Romanshorn At Dusk
A map marker
Romanshorn, Schweiz
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
dark
green
rain
night
grey
bridge
industrial
fog
cityscape
lights
mist
cloudy
foggy
street view
night light
misty
street lights
industrial site
HDR images
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